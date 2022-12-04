Home States Karnataka

PDS plaints: Karnataka HC raps govt over allotment of fair price shops

The court remitted back the appeal to the Appellate Authority.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anguished over deluge of cases pertaining to public distribution system, especially allotment of fair price shops or cards to a particular fair price shop, the Karnataka High Court directed the Commissioner of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to look into the issue and resolve it.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order while partly allowing the petition filed by B Manjunath, a specially-abled person from Doddabidarakallu, questioning the cancellation of fair price allotted to him by the Appellate Authority on a appeal filed by Rajajinagar Sastha’s Women Association.

“Indiscriminate allotment of fair price shops or discriminate distribution of cards has led to this problem. The authorities while allotting the cards should seek to maintain the terms in clause 11 of the order which directs that there should be 800 cards to a fair-price shop in the urban area and 500 in the rural area,” the court observed.  

Referring to a communication from the Commissioner to Deputy Directors to exercise caution and allot fair price shops only after verification of documents, the court said this remains only on paper. After every allotment, there will be a complaint, and those come before the court through writ petitions, the court said.

The government advocate said that the policy is ‘one nation, one ration card’, and card holders can pick up their ration from any fair price depot, to which the court said that the state, to take the policy forward, is taking away ration cards from one and giving it to another, at the whim and fancy of the officers of Deputy Director or other officers-in-charge of such distribution. The court remitted back the appeal to the Appellate Authority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court PDS
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp