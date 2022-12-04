Probe allocation of Datta Peeta land to Congress leaders: CT Ravi 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP general secretary and MLA CT Ravi on Saturday demanded a probe into the allocation of land belonging to Dattatreya Peeta in Chikkamagaluru district allegedly to Congress leaders.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Ravi said before the government enacted the law to give land to the tiller, 1,861 acres was there in the name of Dattatreya Peeta, but it was illegally allotted to some Congress leaders during the Congress rule. Ravi demanded a detailed probe into it and urged the government to rescind the land allocation.

The MLA said the government has kept its word on the Datta Peeta issue by constituting the management committee as decided by the cabinet sub-committee as per the court order and has taken measures to appoint a priest. The BJP leader said conspiracy to gobble the temple land was the reason for Congress leaders opposing Datta Jayanti celebrations and the government must appoint a committee consisting of state-level officers to probe the irregularities.

Accusing former chief minister Siddaramaiah of rejecting the responsibility of appointing a Hindu priest, the BJP leader said the former CM should apologise to the people of Karnataka. Ravi, who had campaigned for BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, said the party will win elections in both states.

