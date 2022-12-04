Home States Karnataka

Probe allocation of Datta Peeta land to Congress leaders: CT Ravi 

Accusing former chief minister Siddaramaiah of rejecting the responsibility of appointing a Hindu priest, the BJP leader said the former CM should apologise to the people of Karnataka.

Published: 04th December 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP general secretary and MLA CT Ravi on Saturday demanded a probe into the allocation of land belonging to Dattatreya Peeta in Chikkamagaluru district allegedly to Congress leaders.
Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, Ravi said before the government enacted the law to give land to the tiller, 1,861 acres was there in the name of Dattatreya Peeta, but it was illegally allotted to some Congress leaders during the Congress rule. Ravi demanded a detailed probe into it and urged the government to rescind the land allocation.

The MLA said the government has kept its word on the Datta Peeta issue by constituting the management committee as decided by the cabinet sub-committee as per the court order and has taken measures to appoint a priest. The BJP leader said conspiracy to gobble the temple land was the reason for Congress leaders opposing Datta Jayanti celebrations and the government must appoint a committee consisting of state-level officers to probe the irregularities.

Accusing former chief minister Siddaramaiah of rejecting the responsibility of appointing a Hindu priest, the BJP leader said the former CM should apologise to the people of Karnataka. Ravi, who had campaigned for BJP in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections, said the party will win elections in both states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CT Ravi Datta Peeta
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp