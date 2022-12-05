Home States Karnataka

Cracks in bond between Reddy, Sriramulu?

Sriramulu sought to put the rumours to rest, clarifying that he did not attend the naming ceremony of Reddy’s grand daughter as he was in Jaipur on pre-scheduled work.

Published: 05th December 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Former CM B S Yediyurappa with the Reddy family at the naming ceremony in Bengaluru recently

By Express News Service

BALLARI:  The conspicuous absence of Transport Minister B Sriramulu at a recent family event of mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy in Bengaluru has created flutter in political circles on whether cracks have formed in their close friendship. Already, rumours were doing the rounds that everything was not hunky-dory between the two. 

However, Sriramulu sought to put the rumours to rest, clarifying that he did not attend the naming ceremony of Reddy’s grand daughter as he was in Jaipur on pre-scheduled work. Interestingly, when Reddy recently announced that he will spell out his political plan soon, Sriramulu was not with him. As his entry into Ballari is barred by the Supreme Court, he cannot enter the district without the court’s permission. Even the BJP is also distancing itself from him. These developments seem to be creating a divide between Reddy and Sriramulu.

However, Sriramulu said on the day of Reddy’s granddaughter’s naming ceremony he was in Jaipur for some important work. “It is just the media that is creating a divide between me and Reddy. At present Reddy is not in Ballari because of the SC order. I wish him good for whatever decision he takes,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B Sriramulu Gali Janardhan Reddy
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp