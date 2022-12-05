Cracks in bond between Reddy, Sriramulu?

By Express News Service

BALLARI: The conspicuous absence of Transport Minister B Sriramulu at a recent family event of mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy in Bengaluru has created flutter in political circles on whether cracks have formed in their close friendship. Already, rumours were doing the rounds that everything was not hunky-dory between the two.

However, Sriramulu sought to put the rumours to rest, clarifying that he did not attend the naming ceremony of Reddy’s grand daughter as he was in Jaipur on pre-scheduled work. Interestingly, when Reddy recently announced that he will spell out his political plan soon, Sriramulu was not with him. As his entry into Ballari is barred by the Supreme Court, he cannot enter the district without the court’s permission. Even the BJP is also distancing itself from him. These developments seem to be creating a divide between Reddy and Sriramulu.

However, Sriramulu said on the day of Reddy’s granddaughter’s naming ceremony he was in Jaipur for some important work. “It is just the media that is creating a divide between me and Reddy. At present Reddy is not in Ballari because of the SC order. I wish him good for whatever decision he takes,” he added.

