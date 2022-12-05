Home States Karnataka

Four held for kidnapping, robbing software engineer in Bengaluru

The Ashoknagar police have arrested four youths in connection with the kidnapping of a software engineer and robbing him of Rs 8 lakh him.

Kidnapping, Abduction

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ashoknagar police have arrested four youths in connection with the kidnapping of a software engineer and robbing him of Rs 8 lakh him. The accused have been identified as Tarun Nagesh (22), Vignesh (23), Chareesh J (23), and Manikanta (21).

Police said Rahul Viradiya (35), a resident of Hoodi and hailing from Gujarat, parked his car in Kalyan Nagar in the wee hours of November 26 and went to Brigade Road in an autorickshaw ‘seeking entertainment’.

On Brigade Road, a person showed him some photos on his mobile phone, but the complainant said ‘no’ to him and went in the same rickshaw. But he found a car following them and asked the driver to speed up and go to the nearest police station. However, the car waylaid the rickshaw near Central Mall in Ashok Nagar and the miscreants pulled him out and kidnapped him.

“He was robbed of his gold chain near Electronics City and the abductors withdrew cash from ATMs using his debit cards. The victim’s brother also transferred Rs 2 lakh, which was also withdrawn by the abductors. He was later dropped in Kalyan Nagar,” police said.

