Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: BJP bets big on Sankalp Yatra

CM says party getting tremendous response; yatra now extended till January.
 

Published: 05th December 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar and others while laying the foundation stone for the renovation of the Government General Hospital at Shiggaon in Haveri district on Su

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI/ BENGALURU:  The BJP’s Jan Sankalp Yatra, which was originally mooted to focus on districts and constituencies where the party was “concerned about its strength”, will now be extended till January. The yatra is being taken out across the state and not just in places where the party support is weak as was originally planned. 

Both former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, who is member of the Parliamentary Board, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have been touring the state extensively as a part of the yatra. As the Assembly elections are barely five months away, there is tremendous pressure on the CM to bring the party back to power. The one vehicle that the BJP is banking on is the Jana Sankalpa Yatra, which is being held across the state to highlight the achievements of the double engine governments and reminding people about the failures of the Congress in general and the Siddaramaiah government in particular. 

In Hubballi on Sunday, Bommai pointed out that the yatra has been getting tremendous response across the state and said it will be intensified further to win the confidence of the people. During an interaction with The New Indian Express recently, the CM had expressed his desire to bring the party back to power. The yatra meetings have received favourable response in taluks and districts where it has been held.

Party insiders said the yatra will keep the party momentum going till January after which Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the central leadership, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to take charge. Elections for Karnataka has to be held around May, and there is speculation that they might hold the elections when it is most favourable for the party. 

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Bommai said since it has been the election year he is going to the people like before. “The yatra has been held successfully in Hyderabad-Karnataka, Central Karnataka and Mumbai -Karnataka regions. It will be intensified in the current month. Along with this, the welfare schemes of both the state and the Union governments will be taken to the people to win their confidence,” he said. 

CFI graffiti: Cops will take action
Reacting to the graffiti at several places in Shiralakoppa asking people to join the banned Campus Front of India, the CM said the police will take necessary action in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jan Sankalp Yatra Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp