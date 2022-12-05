Kodagu district administration to host ‘Coorg Coffee Festival & Expo’ in Madikeri

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: With an aim to promote Coorg Coffee and local coffee consumption, the Kodagu district administration will host a ‘Coorg Coffee Festival & Expo’ in Madikeri. The event will be hosted on December 10 and 11 at the popular tourist spot of Raja Seat aka Greater Raja Seat in the city.

With support from the district Horticulture Department and Coffee Board, the two-day event will open up knowledge about coffee brewing and the authenticity of coffee. Several value-added coffee products will be exhibited even as private entities from across the nation involved in Coffee Value Chain will find space at the expo.

“Knowledge on authentic coffee, buying opportunities and information on value addition of Chicory and other details will be shared at the expo. This initiative mainly aims at promoting Kodagu coffee and the coffee culture. The event will be organized across the vast area of Greater Raja Seat,” confirmed DC Dr BC Sateesha at the press conference.

A promotional video launch was hosted at the Coffee Board office in Madikeri on Monday and the video will be shared across social media platforms to ensure large participation. The best coffee brands, coffee products from self-help groups and FPO’s, roasters, brewing machinery, on spot coffee brewing will be a few highlights of the event.

MADIKERI: With an aim to promote Coorg Coffee and local coffee consumption, the Kodagu district administration will host a ‘Coorg Coffee Festival & Expo’ in Madikeri. The event will be hosted on December 10 and 11 at the popular tourist spot of Raja Seat aka Greater Raja Seat in the city. With support from the district Horticulture Department and Coffee Board, the two-day event will open up knowledge about coffee brewing and the authenticity of coffee. Several value-added coffee products will be exhibited even as private entities from across the nation involved in Coffee Value Chain will find space at the expo. “Knowledge on authentic coffee, buying opportunities and information on value addition of Chicory and other details will be shared at the expo. This initiative mainly aims at promoting Kodagu coffee and the coffee culture. The event will be organized across the vast area of Greater Raja Seat,” confirmed DC Dr BC Sateesha at the press conference. A promotional video launch was hosted at the Coffee Board office in Madikeri on Monday and the video will be shared across social media platforms to ensure large participation. The best coffee brands, coffee products from self-help groups and FPO’s, roasters, brewing machinery, on spot coffee brewing will be a few highlights of the event.