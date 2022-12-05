Maharashtra-Karnataka dispute: Santosh Lad wants pressure group to counter cross-border fake news

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Dissatisfied with the measures taken by the state government over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute, Congress leader Santosh Lad has sought formation of a pressure group comprising senior leaders to counter “misinformation” being spread by some forces on the other side of the border.

Lad told reporters here on Sunday that the border dispute was already being heard in court, so speaking over the issue will not be fair. But the government should stop the misinformation and those indulging in the such acts should be arrested. He said that the local leaders in Belagavi will also act in this direction.

When asked about his remark that no top leaders in the party should contest the election and involve themselves in the campaign fully, the Congress leader said, “It was my suggestion, but it is left to the conscience of the leaders. Leaders like Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who enjoy mass appeal, have different thought processes and want to fight the election.”

Declining to admit that Siddaramaiah has no safe seats to contest the upcoming election, Lad said he has the capacity to contest from any segment and win and that leaders of different constituencies were inviting him to contest from their segments. “If he showed interest to fight from Kalaghatagi (from where Lad wants to contest), I will happily vacate the seat for him,” he added. To a query on rowdy elements joining the BJP in the run-up to the election, he said it was not a good sign for politics.

Police should have patience, Jarkiholi on boy’s assault in B’gavi

Belagavi: KPCC Working President Satish Jarkiholi said in a growing city like Belagavi, it is better not to trigger matters regarding the Kannada-Marathi issue. It is not right to bring casteism in the incident of a boy being manhandled for waving Kannada flag, he said at Kumar Gandharva Rang Mandir in Belagavi on Sunday. Following the incident, some protested, demanding that DCP (L&O) Ravindra Gadadi be suspended for allegedly manhandling the boy, while another group supported the DCP. “We should look for opportunities to expand Belagavi in all aspects. There was communal violence earlier which has now stopped in Belagavi. It is not right to make such incidents a big issue. Police should exercise patience, and could have handled the incident in a different manner. The government does not have the guts to take bold decisions in such cases,” he said. ENS



