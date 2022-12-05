Suspects who murdered PG staffer caught in 2 hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hennur police solved a murder case within two hours after it was reported and arrested five suspects, including a minor.

Police said the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a rajakaluve at around 4 pm. He was identitied as Dhana Singh (23) from Nepal. “He worked at a PG accommodation in Babusapalya. The other staff working there were questioned and they admitted to having murdered him. It is learnt that as he was older than the accused, he used to harass them,” the police said.

The accused, all from Nepal, conspired to murder him. “On the night of November 30, Singh, who was drunk, started shouting at them and as per the plan, three went near the rajakaluve, while two others brought him out on the pretext of buying him cigarettes. When they reached the spot, they strangled him using a belt,” police said.

