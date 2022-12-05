Home States Karnataka

Suspects who murdered PG staffer caught in 2 hours

The Hennur police solved a murder case within two hours after it was reported and arrested five suspects, including a minor.

Published: 05th December 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representational purpose.(Photo | Express Illustartion)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hennur police solved a murder case within two hours after it was reported and arrested five suspects, including a minor.

Police said the decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a rajakaluve at around 4 pm. He was identitied as Dhana Singh (23) from Nepal. “He worked at a PG accommodation in Babusapalya. The other staff working there were questioned and they admitted to having murdered him. It is learnt that as he was older than the accused, he used to harass them,” the police said.

The accused, all from Nepal, conspired to murder him. “On the night of November 30, Singh, who was drunk, started shouting at them and as per the plan, three went near the rajakaluve, while two others brought him out on the pretext of buying him cigarettes. When they reached the spot, they strangled him using a belt,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp