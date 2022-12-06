Ambedkar’s granddaughter to attend mega Dalit convention in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mega Dalit event is being planned at the National College Grounds in Bengaluru to observe Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar’s ‘Parinirvana’ - death anniversary. Ambedkar’s granddaughter Ramabai Anand Teltumbde and writer Devanuru Mahadeva among others are expected to take part in the event. The event is also taking place weeks after SC/ST quota was hiked by 6 per cent in an election year.

The ‘apolitical’ convention named ‘Dalits Cultural Resistance’ against the ruling double engine BJP governments at the Centre and the state is also likely to benefit opposition parties. “DSS which took shape in 1974-75, came into existence in 1976 and branched out into factions during 1996 when the leaders differed on going with the Janata Dal or Mayawati’s BSP. Now the time has come to unite to face the fascist BJP at the Centre which is proving to be unconstitutional and undemocratic in its policies”, alleged Mavalli Shankar, one of the organisers.

Prakash Ambekar’s Republican Party of India (RPI), Karnataka chief, R Mohanraj, however, said, “The event will be sponsored by Congress leaders, including former CM Siddaramaiah, former ministers Dr H C Mahadevappa and H Anjaneya who are trying to draw political mileage ahead of polls”. However, Mavalli Shankar claimed that the programme is not sponsored by Congress as none of the DSS members are Congress party members. Mohanraj also took strong exception to Devanuru Mahadeva calling on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Mysuru. “Both the Congress and the BJP are two faces of fascism and we should oppose both”, he said.

But Mahadeva denied the charges. “It is a cultural retaliation against the dictatorship of PM Modi-led BJP government and we expect farmers, women and other oppressed people to come together”, he said. The Congress is also planning to hold a SC/ST ‘samavesha’ in Chitradurga in January.

