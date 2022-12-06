Home States Karnataka

Ambedkar’s granddaughter to attend mega Dalit convention in Bengaluru

The ‘apolitical’ convention named ‘Dalits Cultural Resistance’ against the ruling double engine BJP governments at the Centre and the state is also likely to benefit opposition parties.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

BR Ambedkar Statue. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A mega Dalit event is being planned at the National College Grounds in Bengaluru to observe Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar’s ‘Parinirvana’ - death anniversary. Ambedkar’s granddaughter Ramabai Anand Teltumbde and writer Devanuru Mahadeva among others are expected to take part in the event. The event is also taking place weeks after SC/ST quota was hiked by 6 per cent in an election year.   
The ‘apolitical’ convention named ‘Dalits Cultural Resistance’ against the ruling double engine BJP governments at the Centre and the state is also likely to benefit opposition parties. “DSS which took shape in 1974-75, came into existence in 1976 and branched out into factions during 1996 when the leaders differed on going with the Janata Dal or Mayawati’s BSP. Now the time has come to unite to face the fascist BJP at the Centre which is proving to be unconstitutional and undemocratic in its policies”, alleged Mavalli Shankar, one of the organisers.

Prakash Ambekar’s Republican Party of India (RPI), Karnataka chief, R Mohanraj, however, said, “The event will be sponsored by Congress leaders, including former CM Siddaramaiah, former ministers Dr H C Mahadevappa and H Anjaneya who are trying to draw political mileage ahead of polls”. However, Mavalli Shankar claimed that the programme is not sponsored by  Congress as none of the DSS members are Congress party members.  Mohanraj also took strong exception to Devanuru Mahadeva calling on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the latter’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Mysuru. “Both the Congress and the BJP are two faces of fascism and we should oppose both”, he said.

But Mahadeva denied the charges. “It is a cultural retaliation against the dictatorship of PM Modi-led BJP government and we expect farmers, women and other oppressed people to come together”, he said. The Congress is also planning to hold a SC/ST ‘samavesha’ in Chitradurga in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr B R Ambedkar Ramabai Anand Teltumbde Devanuru Mahadeva Dalits Cultural Resistance
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp