Border dispute with Karnataka: Maharashtra minister fails to convince Jat residents

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/ATHANI: Amid tensions between Karnataka and Maharashtra over the border dispute, the Eknath Shinde government seems to be leaving no stone unturned in convincing the residents of Jat taluk who are demanding that their villages be merged with Karnataka to withdraw their agitation. On Monday, Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant visited Tikundi of Jat taluk.

The residents have been protesting against the Maharashtra government alleging that it had failed to develop the taluk that houses a large number of Kannadigas. Samant announced that the Maharashtra government will solve the problem of water supply faced by Jat residents. He said that Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has taken the matter very seriously and will ensure that funds are released by passing a resolution in the forthcoming Cabinet meeting. Samant said that there are a good number of government Kannada schools in the border areas of Maharashtra. Along with repairing them, the government will also ensure that new Marathi schools are set up, he added.

Cutouts of Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Kannada flags welcomed Samant at Tikundi. Residents told Samant that the Maharashtra government should give a no-objection certificate to the Bommai government for the merger of the villages to Karnataka.

Tikundi GP has already passed a resolution demanding their merger with Karnataka. Following this, the Sangli District Collector approached the residents to convince them, but in vain.

