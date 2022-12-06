'Join CFI graffiti' in Shivamogga created before September 4, says police

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Shivamogga police has said that the ‘Join CFI graffiti’ found at multiple places in Shiralakoppa town are a couple of months old. The graffiti were created before September 4, said the police. The Union Government imposed a five-year-old ban on the CFI and the Popular Front of India (PFI) on September 28.

The police had registered a suo motu case after the graffiti was found in many places at Shiralakoppa on November 28. Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar GK said that after verifying old videos of Ganesha idol processions, it has been found that the graffiti was created before September 4. While the KEB Ganapati procession was taken out on September 4, the HMS Ganapati procession was taken out on September 12.

It may be recalled here that the graffiti was found on electric poles, walls and boards across many areas. A staff member of the police intelligence wing noticed the graffiti and based on his complaint, the suo motu case was filed under the Karnataka Open Places Disfigurement Act. The FIR states the intention of the graffiti is to disturb harmony in Shiralakoppa. Later, the police removed the graffiti.

BOMMAI PROMISES ACTION

Earlier in the day, CM Basavaraj Bommai said action will be taken against those responsible for the graffiti. The CM said it is a desperate act after the PFI and CFI were banned. Bommai said the Shivamogga Police have already initiated action against those responsible for it. “It will be condemned in the strongest words. It is not correct on their part to do this to create disturbance in society,” the CM told reporters in Bengaluru.

