Karnataka govt appoints 2 Hindu priests for Datta Jayanti

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU : Ahead of the Sangh Parivar-sponsored Datta Jayanti from Tuesday, two Agamik Hindu priests have been temporarily appointed by the government, in an order passed on Sunday. The priests appointed are Dr Sandeep Sharma and Sridhar Bhat, who are well-versed in Agamokta and hail from Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district. Sandeep Sharma told TNIE that from Tuesday, they will start performing religious rituals of Datta Jayanthi at the Peeta, by paying obeisance to Datta Padukas and performing homa and havana on the last day.

Bajrang Dal activist Raghu Sakleshpur said it was a victory for the four-decade struggle, and added that the outfit will appeal to the government and district administration to appoint priests permanently, instead of a temporary arrangement during Datta Jayanti.

MLA CT Ravi said it is not possible to get a Muslim priest to perform rituals at Datta Peeta, so the state government has appointed Hindu priests in deference to the wishes of the Hindu community. He blamed the erstwhile Congress government for injustice to Lord Datta and the people of the district, but the BJP government has kept its promise.

Members of the VHP, BJP and Bajrang Dal celebrated the appointment of Hindu priests by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at Hanumanathappa Circle.

CHIKKAMAGALURU : Ahead of the Sangh Parivar-sponsored Datta Jayanti from Tuesday, two Agamik Hindu priests have been temporarily appointed by the government, in an order passed on Sunday. The priests appointed are Dr Sandeep Sharma and Sridhar Bhat, who are well-versed in Agamokta and hail from Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur district. Sandeep Sharma told TNIE that from Tuesday, they will start performing religious rituals of Datta Jayanthi at the Peeta, by paying obeisance to Datta Padukas and performing homa and havana on the last day. Bajrang Dal activist Raghu Sakleshpur said it was a victory for the four-decade struggle, and added that the outfit will appeal to the government and district administration to appoint priests permanently, instead of a temporary arrangement during Datta Jayanti. MLA CT Ravi said it is not possible to get a Muslim priest to perform rituals at Datta Peeta, so the state government has appointed Hindu priests in deference to the wishes of the Hindu community. He blamed the erstwhile Congress government for injustice to Lord Datta and the people of the district, but the BJP government has kept its promise. Members of the VHP, BJP and Bajrang Dal celebrated the appointment of Hindu priests by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at Hanumanathappa Circle.