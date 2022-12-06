Karnataka govt to pay ryots profit from cane byproducts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will pay profit made out of ethanol, a sugarcane byproduct, to growers who were staging a protest for the past few weeks, demanding a better price. On Monday, after a meeting with various stakeholders, Minister for Textiles and Sugarcane Shankar Munenakoppa announced that Rs 204.47 crore will be paid to cane growers.

The farmers’ association has withdrawn its hunger strike, but decided to continue with a day and night dharna as it is not happy with the amount promised by the minister.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association members have been protesting for many months, demanding fair and remunerative price for crops. They also threatened to seize the houses of BJP MLAs and MPs in Karnataka.

The state government constituted an expert committee to look into sharing of profit from sugarcane byproducts.

When farmers protest, many issues come before the state government. “We have taken a big decision that will help farmers. For the first time, at the Karnataka Sugarcane Control Board meeting, it was decided to share profit made through sugarcane byproducts. We will be directly crediting over Rs 200 crore to the farmers’ accounts. This will be the first stage; in the next stage, as and when we get profit, a share will be given to farmers,” he said.

With this, the state government will be paying an additional Rs 50 per tonne, along with the remunerative price. Farmers were demanding their share from the profit made by selling byproducts of sugarcane, Munenakoppa said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, president, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association, said that an additional Rs 50 per tonne is not acceptable. “Munenakoppa assured us that he will discuss it with CM Basavaraj Bommai. Therefore, we are taking back our hunger strike temporarily, but will continue with our day and night dharna,” he said.

