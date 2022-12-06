Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt to pay ryots profit from cane byproducts

The state government constituted an expert committee to look into sharing of profit from sugarcane byproducts.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka government will pay profit made out of ethanol, a sugarcane byproduct, to growers who were staging a protest for the past few weeks, demanding a better price. On Monday, after a meeting with various stakeholders, Minister for Textiles and Sugarcane Shankar Munenakoppa announced that Rs 204.47 crore will be paid to cane growers.

The farmers’ association has withdrawn its hunger strike, but decided to continue with a day and night dharna as it is not happy with the amount promised by the minister.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association members have been protesting for many months, demanding fair and remunerative price for crops. They also threatened to seize the houses of BJP MLAs and MPs in Karnataka.

The state government constituted an expert committee to look into sharing of profit from sugarcane byproducts.

When farmers protest, many issues come before the state government. “We have taken a big decision that will help farmers. For the first time, at the Karnataka Sugarcane Control Board meeting, it was decided to share profit made through sugarcane byproducts. We will be directly crediting over Rs 200 crore to the farmers’ accounts. This will be the first stage; in the next stage, as and when we get profit, a share will be given to farmers,” he said.

With this, the state government will be paying an additional Rs 50 per tonne, along with the remunerative price. Farmers were demanding their share from the profit made by selling byproducts of sugarcane, Munenakoppa said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by Kuruburu Shanthakumar, president, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association, said that an additional Rs 50 per tonne is not acceptable. “Munenakoppa assured us that he will discuss it with CM Basavaraj Bommai. Therefore, we are taking back our hunger strike temporarily, but will continue with our day and night dharna,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp