Home States Karnataka

Legal action on Maharashtra ministers if they enter Belagavi: Basavaraj Bommai

Slams Maharashtra leaders for provoking people, says their visit could lead to law and order problem

Published: 06th December 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

KRV activists perform ‘urulu seve’ at Rani Chennamma Circle in Belagavi on Monday against the proposed visit to the city by two Maharashtra ministers | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/HUBBALLI : Even as two Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shamburaj Desai have made it clear that they will visit Belagavi as planned on December 6, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will not hesitate to take legal action against the duo if they enter the district.  
Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Monday, Bommai warned the two ministers against going ahead with their visit to Belagavi while indicating that his government was mulling taking legal action against them if they did so. “The boundary dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is a closed chapter.

And the visit of Maharashtra ministers to Belagavi at this juncture is an act of provocation. Already, the Maharashtra government had been requested through bureaucratic channels not to send their ministers to Karnataka. As the situation is volatile in Belagavi, their visit could lead to a law and order problem. However, it is unfair of the two ministers to remain unrelenting despite the state’s objection to their visit,’’ he added.

In spite of the fact that Kannada and Marathi people are living in harmony, the Maharashtra government moved the Supreme Court over the vexed dispute, he said, adding that for Karnataka, the dispute was a closed chapter. And now, when the case is before the apex court, it is unfair that Maharashtra leaders are provoking people and inciting their sentiments, he said.

Stating that he would once again appeal to his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde not to send his ministers to Belagavi, Bommai said he had asked his officials to check on what actions were taken during such situations in Karnataka by the governments of the past.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists staged a protest and performed urulu seve at Rani Chennamma Circle in Belagavi on Monday demanding that the district administration not allow the two ministers into Belagavi. They also urged the government to initiate stringent action against those police officers “who attacked and insulted a Kannadiga student for waving a Kannada flag” recently. The agitating activists took out a rally from Chennamma Circle to the DC office and submitted a memorandum to the DC Nitesh Patil.

THEY WILL NOT BE ALLOWED: BELAGAVI DC

Belagavi DC Nitesh Patil has said the two Maharashtra ministers will not be allowed to enter Belagavi on. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Monday, he said, “I have received the tour plan of the two ministers and an MP from Mahar-ashtra. Earlier, they were to visit on December 3 but now their visit has been pushed to December 6. The police commissioner of Belagavi city and SP of the district have informed that the law and order situation may get disturbed if they visit at this juncture. We expect the ministers to cancel their visit... else we will take action.’’ Prohibition orders would be imposed to ban their entry into Belagavi under IPC section 144(3) like it was issued on earlier occasions, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute Chandrakant Patil Shamburaj Desai Karnataka Rakshana Vedike
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp