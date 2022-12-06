Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah is son-in-law of Chamarajpet, will win: Zameer Ahmed Khan

Zameer dared the BJP and the JDS to wrest the Chamarajpet seat from him, adding that no one can win more that 3,500 votes against him.

Published: 06th December 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former minister and Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday said he stands by his demand that senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah should be made the chief minister if the party comes to power in the state. Zameer said, “It is up to the party high command to decide. But I stand by what I had said and am even willing to offer the Chamarajpet assembly seat to Siddaramaiah to contest in the 2023 polls. I am a son of this constituency and Siddarmaiah is the son-in-law and he will win if he contests from here”, he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

Asked about former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy’s statement that C M Ibrahim could also become CM if the JDS comes to power, Zameer challenged the former to declare that a minority leader will become the CM even is there is an alliance government.

He (HDK) knows that the JDS will not come to power on its own and is likely to win only 25-30 seats”, Zameer said, adding that he has not spoken to Kumaraswamy in the recent past. Zameer dared the BJP and the JDS to wrest the Chamarajpet seat from him, adding that no one can win more that 3,500 votes against him. “Though former HD Deve Gowda and JDS leaders tried hard to ensure my defeat last time, it only increased by winning margin,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zameer Ahmed Khan Siddaramaiah
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp