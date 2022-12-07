Home States Karnataka

Dalits have forgotten how to protest, says Ambedkar’s grandchild

Ambedkar’s granddaughter Ramabai Anand Teltumbde urged Dalits not to remain mute spectators to the burning issues of the country.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Ramabai Anand Teltumbde and others pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the National College Grounds in Bengaluru on Tuesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An estimated 50,000 people took part in ‘Cultural Resistance Convention’, organised on the occasion 66th Parinirvana (death anniversary) of Dalit icon Dr B R Amdedkar at the National College Grounds in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The speakers at the event condemned the alleged oppressive policies of the government, rising caste-based atrocities in Karnataka as well as the entire country.

Addressing the gathering, Ambedkar’s granddaughter Ramabai Anand Teltumbde urged Dalits not to remain mute spectators to the burning issues of the country. She said efforts should be made to protect the Constitution of India which is under threat.

“Ambedkar had given us a message to agitate against injustice, but Dalits have forgotten how to protest these days. For the past 7 to 8 years, our jobs and right for education have been withdrawn. The scholarships for the children of SC/ST students studying at pre-matric level has been stopped. We read these things in newspapers and keep mum”, she said, calling upon Dalits to first read the works of Ambedkar. “I am grateful to all of you for your moral support when Anand Teltumde was imprisoned and expect you all, especially the womenfolk, to come out of your comfort zones and struggle against the government. Until we struggle, we will not get our share in power,” she said.

Various factions of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) came together to organise the event where 15 resolutions were adopted. The resolutions include opposition to 10 per cent quota under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), National Education Policy (NEP), campaign against low conviction rate in cases of atrocities against Dalits as 96 per cent cases still pending before the courts and demand in increase of annual income limit for SC/STs.

The anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion laws should be abolished as they are unscientific, they demanded. Writer Devanuru Mahadeva, who was supposed to be one of the chief guests, did not turn up citing personal reasons. His family members said he was not keeping well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
66th Parinirvana Dr B R Amdedkar Cultural Resistance Convention Ramabai Anand Teltumbde
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp