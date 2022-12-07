Dalits have forgotten how to protest, says Ambedkar’s grandchild

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An estimated 50,000 people took part in ‘Cultural Resistance Convention’, organised on the occasion 66th Parinirvana (death anniversary) of Dalit icon Dr B R Amdedkar at the National College Grounds in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The speakers at the event condemned the alleged oppressive policies of the government, rising caste-based atrocities in Karnataka as well as the entire country.

Addressing the gathering, Ambedkar’s granddaughter Ramabai Anand Teltumbde urged Dalits not to remain mute spectators to the burning issues of the country. She said efforts should be made to protect the Constitution of India which is under threat.

“Ambedkar had given us a message to agitate against injustice, but Dalits have forgotten how to protest these days. For the past 7 to 8 years, our jobs and right for education have been withdrawn. The scholarships for the children of SC/ST students studying at pre-matric level has been stopped. We read these things in newspapers and keep mum”, she said, calling upon Dalits to first read the works of Ambedkar. “I am grateful to all of you for your moral support when Anand Teltumde was imprisoned and expect you all, especially the womenfolk, to come out of your comfort zones and struggle against the government. Until we struggle, we will not get our share in power,” she said.

Various factions of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti (DSS) came together to organise the event where 15 resolutions were adopted. The resolutions include opposition to 10 per cent quota under Economically Weaker Section (EWS), National Education Policy (NEP), campaign against low conviction rate in cases of atrocities against Dalits as 96 per cent cases still pending before the courts and demand in increase of annual income limit for SC/STs.

The anti-cow slaughter and anti-conversion laws should be abolished as they are unscientific, they demanded. Writer Devanuru Mahadeva, who was supposed to be one of the chief guests, did not turn up citing personal reasons. His family members said he was not keeping well.

