Karnataka: 3 youths critical as SUV runs over them twice

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a case of road rage, an SUV driver attempted to kill three youths by running over his vehicle on them twice for questioning him why he did not put the indicator on before taking a turn. The victims who sustained serious injuries are battling for their lives at a hospital. After a verbal duel between the SUV driver Darshan and the three youth, Darshan started his car and ran over all the three. As they were still lying on the road, he drove the vehicle in reverse and ran over them again.

The Saraswathipuram police have arrested Darshan, who is in his 20s, on Tuesday, on charges of attempt to murder (IPC sec 307), voluntarily causing hurt (IPC 324) and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (IPC 504).

The three youths are Rahul, Prajwal and Anand, who are also in their 20s. Rahul, an MTech graduate received severe injuries on his head and ribs.

FIR filed, SUV driver arrested

Prajwal, a BCA graduate sustained injuries to his spinal cord, ribs and left leg bone which broke into three pieces and Anand, who owns a fast food centre, received injuries all over his body.

The incident happened on Monday evening when Rahul and Prajwal, who are cousins, along with their friends attended a function and had returned home in Sharadadevinagar. But one of their friends, who had come with them for the function, called and told them that he had left his room key in the car. So both left the house in the car (Maruti Bolero) to give the room key to their friend.

When they were travelling near Taralabalu Junction, a speeding SUV (Toyota Fortuner) driven by Darshan, whose parents were also in the car, came from behind, overtook the Bolero and took an immediate turn without giving any signal. The youth who applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting the SUV, asked the SUV driver to put the indicator on before taking a turn. This provoked Darshan and his father Vasu. While Darshan stopped the vehicle, his father Vasu came out of the vehicle and hit Rahul who was in the driver’s seat. Darshan too joined his father and used abusive language and beat the youth.

Prajwal’s father Nagaraj said that while the three youth walked a little distance from the spot, Darshan went and sat in the car. His parents were still standing near the SUV. Prajwal turned back to pick his spectacles which had fallen on the road during the clash. “Darshan’s mother, who saw Prajwal coming back, told her son to hit him, following which he started his car and ran over all three”, Nagaraj said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against Darshan and he has been arrested.

