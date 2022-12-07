Home States Karnataka

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row heats up, vehicles on both sides stoned

However, the Maharashtra ministers cancelled their visit against which Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had threatened legal action if they did come to Belagavi.

Published: 07th December 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police take Kannada activists into preventive custody at Hirebagewadi toll plaza on NH-48 near Belagavi on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI/BENGALURU/MUMBAI : The Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute worsened on Tuesday with pro-Kannada and Marathi activists targeting vehicles from each others’ states on either side of the interstate border, even as leaders from both the states took potshots and blamed each other over the situation.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, while describing the situation as “worrisome” and that the time had come “to take a stand”, told reporters in Mumbai, “Maharashtra has taken a stand of observing patience and it is still ready to do that. But even that has a limit. In 24 hours, if the attacks on vehicles are not stopped then this patience will take a different path and the responsibility will be completely on the Karnataka chief minister and the Karnataka government.”

The tension heightened at the interstate border on a day when two Maharashtra ministers, Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, were supposed to visit Belagavi and hold discussions with pro-Marathi groups. Pro-Kannada organisations, in a show of strength, staged demonstrations in Belagavi against the proposed visit of the ministerial delegation from the neighbouring state. However, the Maharashtra ministers cancelled their visit against which Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had threatened legal action if they did come to Belagavi.

The situation turned tense after a video went viral showing activists of pro-Kannada outfit, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), pelting stones at vehicles entering Karnataka with Maharashtra registration numbers at the toll gate at Hirebagewadi near Belagavi on NH-48.

Karnataka Cong provoking KRV workers’

At least five lorries bearing Maharashtra registration plates were pelted with stones, besides their number plates blackened. KRV activists who targeted five lorries entering the state from Maharashtra were detained and released on Tuesday.

Maharashtra DyCM Devendra Fadnavis said he would wait to see whether action against the people who were involved in attacks on Maharashtra vehicles was taken or not, then decide to apprise Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the situation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye accused Congress in Karnataka of provoking KRV activists into pelting stones at Maharashtra vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka-Maharashtra border row
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp