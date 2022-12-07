Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Resort politics at Gram Panchayat level, members jet back to dethrone president

When Gram Panchayat members are carted off to a resort and flown in to move a ‘no confidence motion’ against a sitting president, it can set a precedent in local body elections.

Published: 07th December 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections, election

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU/HAVERI: MLAs being corralled in a resort and being flown out to cast their votes happens with amazing regularity in our democracy, especially when some key seats are involved. But when Gram Panchayat members are carted off to a resort and flown in to move a ‘no confidence motion’ against a sitting president, it can set a precedent in local body elections.

The vote against Gram Panchayat president Malthesh Nayara was planned to the last detail. GP members from Devaragudda village panchayat in Byadagi, Haveri district, were housed safely in a resort near Bengaluru, under heavy security. They were flown out to Haveri, and escorted to the meeting where they passed the ‘no confidence motion’ against Nayara, bringing him down in a swift and surprising move.
Incidentally, Haveri is the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and such political moves have their own implications.

Santosh Guruji, who is head of the Malthesh Swamiji temple in Devaragudda, said, “Nine elected persons are my candidates. I fielded 13 candidates in the gram panchayat and nine of them won. During that time, I wanted one of them to be president, so we all chose Malthesh Nayara. When he took over, we decided that he would step down in 15 months and even took an oath that he would do so. But after 15 months, he refused to step down as promised, and instead, continued to hold office in defiance. We had no option but to send the members into hiding so that he couldn’t lure them. I had sent them to Tamil Nadu and other places, and brought them back at their request by plane.’’

BJP general secretary Ravikumar told TNIE, “We will get in touch with Siddaraj Kalkoti, party district president of Haveri, and based on the report, take a decision.’’ Suresh Thalageri is likely to replace Malthesh Nayara as the next president. Following this development, the jurisdictional assistant commissioner will be present when the 13-member GP meeting is called, and a new president is elected. Details of how the GP members were kept busy and what they were offered as rewards, are still unconfirmed.

Agriculture Minister BC Patil said, “People don’t keep their word. Might cannot be right in a democracy. Money is used to influence votes, and is not correct.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Resort politics
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp