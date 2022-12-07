Karnataka: Resort politics at Gram Panchayat level, members jet back to dethrone president

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU/HAVERI: MLAs being corralled in a resort and being flown out to cast their votes happens with amazing regularity in our democracy, especially when some key seats are involved. But when Gram Panchayat members are carted off to a resort and flown in to move a ‘no confidence motion’ against a sitting president, it can set a precedent in local body elections.

The vote against Gram Panchayat president Malthesh Nayara was planned to the last detail. GP members from Devaragudda village panchayat in Byadagi, Haveri district, were housed safely in a resort near Bengaluru, under heavy security. They were flown out to Haveri, and escorted to the meeting where they passed the ‘no confidence motion’ against Nayara, bringing him down in a swift and surprising move.

Incidentally, Haveri is the home district of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and such political moves have their own implications.

Santosh Guruji, who is head of the Malthesh Swamiji temple in Devaragudda, said, “Nine elected persons are my candidates. I fielded 13 candidates in the gram panchayat and nine of them won. During that time, I wanted one of them to be president, so we all chose Malthesh Nayara. When he took over, we decided that he would step down in 15 months and even took an oath that he would do so. But after 15 months, he refused to step down as promised, and instead, continued to hold office in defiance. We had no option but to send the members into hiding so that he couldn’t lure them. I had sent them to Tamil Nadu and other places, and brought them back at their request by plane.’’

BJP general secretary Ravikumar told TNIE, “We will get in touch with Siddaraj Kalkoti, party district president of Haveri, and based on the report, take a decision.’’ Suresh Thalageri is likely to replace Malthesh Nayara as the next president. Following this development, the jurisdictional assistant commissioner will be present when the 13-member GP meeting is called, and a new president is elected. Details of how the GP members were kept busy and what they were offered as rewards, are still unconfirmed.

Agriculture Minister BC Patil said, “People don’t keep their word. Might cannot be right in a democracy. Money is used to influence votes, and is not correct.’’

