State Congress to felicitate Kharge in Kalaburagi

Congress workers of Kalyana Karnataka have planned a warm welcome for their president by organising a grand procession from the airport to Nutana Vidyalaya Grounds where he will be felicitated.

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: State Congress leaders are planning to take up various issues with recently-elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to Kalaburagi on December 10. The leaders will discuss the strategy to be adopted by the Congress if the ruling BJP advances the state budget session and presents interim budget in the month of January ahead of the assembly polls which are expected to be held in March or May 2023. Kharge will be on a day-long visit to Kalaburagi.

Congress workers of Kalyana Karnataka have planned a warm welcome for their president by organising a grand procession from the airport to Nutana Vidyalaya Grounds where he will be felicitated for his election to the top party post and for his role in bringing amendment to Article 371 J of the Constitution.

Senior leaders, including AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala who is in-charge of Congress for Karnataka, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar among others are expected to take part in the programme. The state leaders are also planning to hold preliminary discussions on selection of candidates for the upcoming polls. 

