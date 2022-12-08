Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP may convince senior leaders not to contest elections

There are many MLAs who have been elected three to four terms and are over 70 years old. A few months ago, former chief minister Yediyurappa, who is 79, had openly said he will not contest.

Published: 08th December 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state Assembly polls in the next few months, the state BJP is preparing a list of its leaders who are over 70 years old to convince them not to contest the polls to give way for the next generation of leaders. However, conditions apply.

In the present Assembly, BJP has 120 seats, including Savadatti that was represented by late Anand Mamani and Hukkeri whose MLA was Umesh Katti. Sirsi is represented by Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. There are many MLAs who have been elected three to four terms and are over 70 years old. A few months ago, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who is 79, had openly said he will not contest in the coming polls. BJP sources said a few more party MLAs are also likely to step back from electoral politics. “A few seniors have said they will not contest because of various reasons, including health,” they said.

A senior BJP leader told TNIE that they are preparing a list of such leaders. “Not all can be prevented from contesting as we need some for their winnability, caste factor and popularity. Some senior leaders are over 70 years old, but are also physically fit. We may choose a few leaders and convince them to allow newcomers,” said the leader. But at the same time, these senior leaders cannot be forcibly stopped from contesting, he added.

In the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections, BJP denied tickets to many sitting MLAs, allowing newcomers to contest. Karnataka BJP too is expecting a similar mechanism here. “There are such talks here and in New Delhi. The list will not be announced now as it could affect the party prospects. There is a buzz that a few ministers from the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet too may be denied tickets,” the sources said.
The opposition Congress too may adopt this strategy and allow new faces in the elections.

