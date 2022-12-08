Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM inaugurated 'Rapid Road' at Binnamangala Junction, directs officials to work on cost reduction

The pilot project of Rapid Road Work (RRW) taken up between Binnamangala, 100 Feet Road Indiranagara Junction and Old Madras Road which is said to stretch upto BDA Junction.

Published: 08th December 2022 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

The rapid road work being carried out on Old Madras Road | express

The rapid road work being carried out on Old Madras Road | express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inaugurated the much anticipatied 'Rapid Road' work at Binnamangala in Bengaluru City. He asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to work on cost reduction, following which the traffic was allowed on one side of carriagway. 

The pilot project of Rapid Road Work (RRW) taken up between Binnamangala, 100 Feet Road Indiranagara Junction and Old Madras Road which is said to stretch upto BDA Junction.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.
(Photo |Express)

Speaking to media, CM said, "The work was much faster compared to the White Topping Project. The pilot project will be observed for 15 days to know its feasability. Over 20 tonnes of weight can pass on this newly built stretch. The technology involved laying of precast concrete slabs, joining each of them systematically. The cost is more when compared to White Topping. I have asked the BBMP officials to work on reducing the cost and directed them to give a report on this."

Whitetopping is the covering of an existing asphalt pavement with a layer of Portland cement concrete.

ALSO READ | BBMP takes up rapid road work on pilot basis

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, under RRW, the cost of one km stretch is 20 percent more when compared to white topping work which takes long duration. The officials also observed that, for cities like Bengaluru which have a high density of traffic, this method works. 

Palike considered the project on this stretch as this route if fixed at the earliest can decongest City traffic specially near NGEF, Biyappanahalli and Indiranagar 100 feet road.

The officials briefed CM that, the Precast tensioning concrete ( laying of  ready made slabs and connecting them by steel cables on either side with joints of each slab) can be fixed using cranes and fix the road length of 150 meters in a day or two and traffic can be allowed at the earliest. The project costs about Rs 9 crores per kilometer, a 20 per cent more than White Topping Project and the road lasts  for fourty years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Rapid Road work BBMP
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp