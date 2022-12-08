Siddaramullah Khan proof of my secular credentials: Siddaramaiah hit out at BJP leaders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM Siddaramaiah hit out at the ruling BJP leaders for calling him ‘Siddaramullah Khan’ and termed it as a desperate attempt to target him. Taking a jibe at the BJP leaders, the Badami MLA said he was happy being called by a Muslim name by recognising his work for the welfare of the community and he considers it as an endorsement of his secular credentials.

The Congress leader said he had opposed communal elements in Hindu as well as Muslim communities and never resorted to communal politics and was not surprised by the BJP’s campaign against him.

Siddaramaiah said people called him by various names including, Annaramaiah. Raitaramaiah, Kannada Ramaiah and Dalitaramaiah recognising his pro-people work as the CM and he will be happy if he is called Siddaramulla Khan recognising his work for the Muslim community.

The former CM said the BJP is making politically motivated allegations against him after his government started celebrating Tipu Jayanti, though BJP CMs, ministers and MLAs have also celebrated Tipu Jayanti.

Meanwhile, JDS state president CM Ibrahim slammed both the BJP and Congress over the issue. Taking to Twitter, Ibrahim said, “The national parties think that Muslims can be looked down upon... they sow seeds of hatred between communities”, he tweeted.

