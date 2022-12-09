Advances in tech to create more jobs: Former DRDO head 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scientist and former head of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Dr V K Aatre on Thursday said that the development of technology will lead to increased employment and a shift towards exports.

Speaking at the inauguration of the AM 3D Aero 2022 Conference & Expo -- jointly organised by Boeing, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) -- he said, “Huge opportunities are being made available due to technological developments. As technology advances, the opportunities for job creation increases.”

The two-day expo, focusing on additive manufacturing and 3D-printing in the aerospace industry, has as many as 38 stalls, and will be attended by 350 industry experts. “With India improving indigenous production, we are moving from importing goods to exporting goods to other countries. This can be improved if industrialists and academicians work together. We should also make sure that talent is recognised in the younger generations and kept within the country, so that there won’t be an exodus of students and young professionals to other countries,” Dr Aatre, who was former scientific advisor to the Defence Minister, said.

Referring to the changes that are required going forward, he said that research should be more oriented towards practical applications. “Research should not remain only on paper, but should also be implemented. Students must also consider research in areas like aviation and this must be high-quality and for better performances. Research in civil engineering should be undertaken so that departments are able to use modern technology,” he said.

