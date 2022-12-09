BJP hopes to do well in Bengaluru, then take state 

By PTI

BENGALURU: After the BJP got a big mandate in Gujarat, it is looking to replicate its win in Karnataka in 2023. The key to BJP’s showing will be its performance in Bengaluru, where the party is hoping to do well in most of the 28 seats. The Jana Sankalpa Yatra, which is their vehicle to galvanise support, will kick off in Bengaluru this Sunday in Malleswaram. Former Chickpet corporator A L Shivakumar said the meeting will be held at at Sirur Park.

MP P C Mohan said, “We will showcase the achievements of the double-engine government — Smart City, Suburban Rail, Metro connect with Airport, Awas Yojana and the many other schemes.’’ The BJP plans to hold Jana Sankalpa Yatra meetings across the 28 Assembly segments to drive home the message to the voter that BJP is a good option. They will complete the first phase of the Yatra till January in some constituencies and thereafter, hold the second phase of the Yatra.

Speaking about the launch in Malleswaram, and not in its usual South Bengaluru stronghold, BJP sources said they initially planned it for Jayanagar, but the local unit was not ready for it on December 11. Sources said that in addition, many key changes were made in the bureaucracy, and a team of proactive officials is expected to bring in good support on the ground.

