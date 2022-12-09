Black paint sprayed on truck with Maharashtra registration in Karnataka's Gadag

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG : Kannada activists stopped a Maharashtra-bound truck at Mahatma Gandhi in Gadag and sprayed black paint on it on Thursday. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) were protesting against the approach of the Maharasthra government in the border dispute. They also blocked the road. When they saw a truck with Maharashtra registration, they stopped it and climbed on it.

A few activists burnt effigies of politicians from Maharashtra, including CM Eknath Shinde. However, the police rushed to the spot and asked the activists to get down of the truck. An activist came near the driver and sprayed black paint on the truck. Later, the police helped the vehicle leave the spot.

