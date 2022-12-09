Home States Karnataka

Black paint sprayed on truck with Maharashtra registration in Karnataka's Gadag

A few activists burnt effigies of politicians from Maharashtra, including CM Eknath Shinde.

Published: 09th December 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

A Kannada activist paints black spray on a Maharashtra registered truck in Gadag on Thursday 

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG : Kannada activists stopped a Maharashtra-bound truck at Mahatma Gandhi in Gadag and sprayed black paint on it on Thursday. Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) were protesting against the approach of the Maharasthra government in the border dispute. They also blocked the road. When they saw a truck with Maharashtra registration, they stopped it and climbed on it.

A few activists burnt effigies of politicians from Maharashtra, including CM Eknath Shinde.  However, the police rushed to the spot and asked the activists to get down of the truck. An activist came near the driver and sprayed black paint on the truck. Later, the police helped the vehicle leave the spot.

