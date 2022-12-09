Cabinet nod to Karnataka Youth Policy, stress on skill training

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved Karnataka Youth Policy which will focus on empowering youth in all sectors. The policy will stress on providing skill training to youth to address rising unemployment and also tackle problems of malnutrition, mental health and addiction among youth.

According to Youth and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda, for the first time such a comprehensive policy has been framed. “The policy will stress on issues youth are facing. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also present a Youth Budget in 2023,” he said, adding that the policy also recommends a separate Directorate for Youth, with offices at taluk level,” he said. In October 2021, the state government had constituted a 13-member expert committee to frame the Karnataka Youth Policy.

Focus on 15-29 age group: Panel

The committee had stressed on youth in the age-group of 15 to 29, touching various aspects including education, training, employment, entrepreneurship, health and well-being, sports and fitness, arts and culture as well as value-based leadership development.

According to data shared by the department, in Karnataka, presently, of the 7.5 crore population, 30 per cent are youth, or 2.11 crore. Sources from the department said there are over 500 schemes for youth in various departments including education, sports, social welfare, women and child and health.

“The budget will be a consolidated one which will bring all these aspects under one umbrella,” sources said. Documents shared by the department also say that the dropout rate at high-school level has increased and only 21 per cent of youth are reaching graduation and post-graduation level.

