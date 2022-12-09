Home States Karnataka

Cabinet nod to Karnataka Youth Policy, stress on skill training

In October 2021, the state government had constituted a 13-member expert committee to frame the Karnataka Youth Policy.

Published: 09th December 2022 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved Karnataka Youth Policy which will focus on empowering youth in all sectors. The policy will stress on providing skill training to youth to address rising unemployment and also tackle problems of malnutrition, mental health and addiction among youth. 

According to Youth and Sports Minister KC Narayana Gowda, for the first time such a comprehensive policy has been framed. “The policy will stress on issues youth are facing. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also present a Youth Budget in 2023,” he said, adding that the policy also recommends a separate Directorate for Youth, with offices at taluk level,” he said.  In October 2021, the state government had constituted a 13-member expert committee to frame the Karnataka Youth Policy.  

Focus on 15-29 age group: Panel

The committee had stressed on youth in the age-group of 15 to 29, touching various aspects including education, training, employment, entrepreneurship, health and well-being, sports and fitness, arts and culture as well as value-based leadership development. 

According to data shared by the department, in Karnataka, presently, of the 7.5 crore population, 30 per cent are youth, or 2.11 crore.  Sources from the department said there are over 500 schemes for youth in various departments including education, sports, social welfare, women and child and health.

“The budget will be a consolidated one which will bring all these aspects under one umbrella,” sources said. Documents shared by the department also say that the dropout rate at high-school level has increased and only 21 per cent of youth are reaching graduation and post-graduation level. 

500 SCHEMES FOR 2.11 CRORE YOUTH IN STATE

According to data shared by the department, in Karnataka, presently, of the 7.5 crore population, 30 per cent or 2.11 crore are youth. Sources from the department said there are over 500 schemes for youth in various departments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Youth Policy
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp