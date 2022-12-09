Home States Karnataka

‘Janapadotsava’ as part of Bahuroopi inaugurated

On the first day of Bahuroopi, Kamsale was performed by Mahadev and troupe, while a Yakshagana ‘Panchavati’ by Keremane Shivananda Hegade and Idagunji Mela were also staged. 

Published: 09th December 2022 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Yakshagana artistes perform  during Janapadotsava in Mysuru  on Thursday | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As a prelude to the official inauguration of Bahuroopi, a national theatre festival, ‘Janapadotsava’ -- a folk festival, was inaugurated on Thursday. Folklore scholar Dr P K Rajashekhar inaugurated it in the presence of renowned Yakshagana artiste Keremane Shivananda Hegade.

Earlier, Rangayana director Addanda Cariappa said the week-long theatre festival is themed ‘Indianness’ and like every year, art camp, folk camp, film festival, national seminar, book mela, exhibition of artwork, food mela and hands-on experience and demonstration will be held.

He said that this year, theatre troupes from seven states depicting plays in seven language, including 12 Kannada plays and a Tulu play will be staged at the Bhoomigeetha, Kalamandira, Vanaranga, BV Karan Rangachavadi, and Sampath Rangamandira.

TAGS
Janapadotsava Yakshagana
