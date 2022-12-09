Home States Karnataka

Moral policing: Students attacked near theatre Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district

The two students, Mohammed Imtiyaz (20) and his 18-year-old girl friend who belonged to the same community, were waiting to watch the movie 'Kantara' on Wednesday when they were attacked.

By PTI

MANGALURU:  In a case of moral policing, two young students were allegedly assaulted by a group of five people in front of a cinema theatre at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Friday.

Imtiyaz and his friend later filed a complaint with the Sullia police, naming the persons who assaulted them.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadique, Jabeer Jattipalla and Siddique Borugudde.

They also threatened them with life, the complaint said. Sullia police have registered a case and are investigating, the sources said.

