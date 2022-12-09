Home States Karnataka

One more Maharashtra village seeks merger with Karnataka

In the latest case, it has come to light that residents of Bombali in Latur district (near Bidar) have urged the Maharashtra government to merge their village with Karnataka.

Published: 09th December 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several border gram panchayats in Maharashtra continue to exert pressure on the Eknath Shinde government demanding the merger of their villages with Karnataka if they are not provided basic amenities immediately.  In the latest case, it has come to light that residents of Bombali in Latur district (near Bidar) have urged the Maharashtra government to merge their village with Karnataka.

The residents have submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar and also written to the Latur deputy commissioner alleging that their village has been neglected by the Maharashtra government. The residents held a meeting at Bombali in which they poured out their woes. They said that the Karnataka government on the other side has provided basic facilities to the villages located on its border.

They also threatened to boycott gram panchayat elections if the Maharashtra government continued to neglect their village. In their letter to the DC, the residents of Bombali village have demanded implementation of a drinking water supply project to help them tide over the water crisis once and for all. They also demanded release of Rs 50,000 aid to each of the farmers in the village on par with Karnataka farmers on the border.

Their other demands included appointment of a doctor with MBBS degree to the PHC in Bombali village and free supply of power to agriculture pumpsets up to 10 HP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp