One more Maharashtra village seeks merger with Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Several border gram panchayats in Maharashtra continue to exert pressure on the Eknath Shinde government demanding the merger of their villages with Karnataka if they are not provided basic amenities immediately. In the latest case, it has come to light that residents of Bombali in Latur district (near Bidar) have urged the Maharashtra government to merge their village with Karnataka.

The residents have submitted a memorandum to the tahsildar and also written to the Latur deputy commissioner alleging that their village has been neglected by the Maharashtra government. The residents held a meeting at Bombali in which they poured out their woes. They said that the Karnataka government on the other side has provided basic facilities to the villages located on its border.

They also threatened to boycott gram panchayat elections if the Maharashtra government continued to neglect their village. In their letter to the DC, the residents of Bombali village have demanded implementation of a drinking water supply project to help them tide over the water crisis once and for all. They also demanded release of Rs 50,000 aid to each of the farmers in the village on par with Karnataka farmers on the border.

Their other demands included appointment of a doctor with MBBS degree to the PHC in Bombali village and free supply of power to agriculture pumpsets up to 10 HP.

