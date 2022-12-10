Dalits have chance to become Karnataka CM in Congress: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday said there is an opportunity for Dalit leaders in the party to become CMs.Shivakumar said that, unlike others, Congress leaders will not talk about making a Muslim leader or a Dalit leader CM, but there are opportunities for Dalit leaders to become CM as they have experience.

Congress’s strength is that it unites all communities and leaders from backward communities have become CMs, he said and added that many leaders, including KH Rangnath, Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara, have all led the party in difficult times. Kharge has been elected AICC president as he is the senior-most leader as well as experienced, he said. Kharge was instrumental in getting the special status for the Kalyana Karnataka region, he said.

Shivakumar said many from the state are going abroad for work and they send money to their families, but the government has failed to protect their interests. The Congress leader, who recently visited Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, said people from the state who are living there expressed their displeasure over the government’s response when they wanted to return during the pandemic. Congress will have a separate department for their welfare, he said.

