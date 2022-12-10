Home States Karnataka

Dalits have chance to become Karnataka CM in Congress: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar said that, unlike others, Congress leaders will not talk about making a Muslim leader or a Dalit leader CM, but there are opportunities for Dalit leaders to become CM.

Published: 10th December 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister AH Vishwanath calls on KPCC president DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Friday said there is an opportunity for Dalit leaders in the party to become CMs.Shivakumar said that, unlike others, Congress leaders will not talk about making a Muslim leader or a Dalit leader CM, but there are opportunities for Dalit leaders to become CM as they have experience.

Congress’s strength is that it unites all communities and leaders from backward communities have become CMs, he said and added that many leaders, including KH Rangnath, Mallikarjun Kharge and G Parameshwara, have all led the party in difficult times. Kharge has been elected AICC president as he is the senior-most leader as well as experienced, he said. Kharge was instrumental in getting the special status for the Kalyana Karnataka region, he said.

Shivakumar said many from the state are going abroad for work and they send money to their families, but the government has failed to protect their interests. The Congress leader, who recently visited Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, said people from the state who are living there expressed their displeasure over the government’s response when they wanted to return during the pandemic. Congress will have a separate department for their welfare, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp