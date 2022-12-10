Karnataka Assembly polls: From free pilgrimage to money, ticket aspirants open floodgates of freebies

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Floodgates of freebies have been opened in constituencies ahead of the Assembly polls. Autorickshaw drivers are receiving cash donations of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava, though it was celebrated across the state on November 1, youth clubs are getting their tournaments sponsored, while voters are being sent in droves to tourist destinations and Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Aspirants of all parties are going that extra mile to impress their party bosses and voters to ensure that they get the all-important chance to contest the elections. Cash is flowing freely in constituencies like Hunsur, Chamundeshwari and Maddur constituencies, to name just a few.

The aspirants say it is just the beginning and there will be more money spent as the polls approach. In Hunsur, aspirants have assured youth clubs that their sports events would be sponsored for the entire year, but with the rider that the leaders, who are giving the money, should be invited as chief guests for such events.

A JDS leader refused to call it a pre-ticket ploy, but said it is a service to the people that is carried out round the year. In Maddur, BJP ticket aspirants and a potential independent candidate are in a competition to sponsor trips to Dharmasthala. Those from BJP have hired five buses to ferry villagers to the temple. They have opened offices for people to register for such trips, while leaders are busy attending social gatherings and extending monetary support.

Another aspirant, who has decided to fight the polls as an independent, has also sponsored trips to temples in Dakshina Kannada and MM Hills. A Congress legislator, who had organised free transportation for those visiting temples and free water supply, has distributed sweaters to help voters beat the winter. A prominent Congress leader has announced free medicare to residents of his constituency at a medical college hospital and waiver of fees for students. Many have extended monetary support to the kin of deceased.

MYSURU: Floodgates of freebies have been opened in constituencies ahead of the Assembly polls. Autorickshaw drivers are receiving cash donations of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 to celebrate Kannada Rajyotsava, though it was celebrated across the state on November 1, youth clubs are getting their tournaments sponsored, while voters are being sent in droves to tourist destinations and Sabarimala pilgrimage. Aspirants of all parties are going that extra mile to impress their party bosses and voters to ensure that they get the all-important chance to contest the elections. Cash is flowing freely in constituencies like Hunsur, Chamundeshwari and Maddur constituencies, to name just a few. The aspirants say it is just the beginning and there will be more money spent as the polls approach. In Hunsur, aspirants have assured youth clubs that their sports events would be sponsored for the entire year, but with the rider that the leaders, who are giving the money, should be invited as chief guests for such events. A JDS leader refused to call it a pre-ticket ploy, but said it is a service to the people that is carried out round the year. In Maddur, BJP ticket aspirants and a potential independent candidate are in a competition to sponsor trips to Dharmasthala. Those from BJP have hired five buses to ferry villagers to the temple. They have opened offices for people to register for such trips, while leaders are busy attending social gatherings and extending monetary support. Another aspirant, who has decided to fight the polls as an independent, has also sponsored trips to temples in Dakshina Kannada and MM Hills. A Congress legislator, who had organised free transportation for those visiting temples and free water supply, has distributed sweaters to help voters beat the winter. A prominent Congress leader has announced free medicare to residents of his constituency at a medical college hospital and waiver of fees for students. Many have extended monetary support to the kin of deceased.