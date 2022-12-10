Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP’s war room to be on lines of its Gujarat unit

According to sources, a central team of handpicked men arrived in Bengaluru a few days ago and are holding talks with BJP-RSS leaders.

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Upbeat after its party’s landslide victory in Gujarat assembly polls, the state BJP unit has started preparations to set up a full-fledged state-level ‘war room’ on the lines of the one that was operational in Gujarat. The Karnataka assembly polls are scheduled to be held in about five months. 

According to sources, a central team of handpicked men arrived in Bengaluru a few days ago and are holding talks with BJP-RSS leaders. Election war rooms are equipped to deal with communication and strategy issues. Besides focussing on social media, the party is also planning to organise more people-contact programmes. 

In August, the BJP had opened a war room near its office for coordination with districts and local units. The upgradation of the war room is aimed at overseeing strategy and operational issues for the 2023 polls. 

Gujarat lessons on handling BJP rebels

Once operational, the war room will come under the direct control of the central leadership and Union home minister Amit Shah and his team. Sources said, unlike in the past, Amit Shah is now fairly well-versed with state and regional issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit Karnataka in January and oversee the fully-operational arrangements by then. One of the concerns of the party is how to handle dissent after distribution of tickets.

It is taking lessons from Gujarat on how the rebels were dealt with. On the other hand, the Karnataka Congress set up its war room a few months ago and while former IAS officer Shashikant Senthil has been appointed its chairman, Sunil Kanugouli will remain in charge. AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala is likely to stay put in Bengaluru till the 2023 elections are over.

