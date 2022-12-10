Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Lokayukta raid illegal sand mining sites

The teams raided various spots on Friday in Belthangady, Bantwal and Mulky and confiscated earthmovers, tippers and other assets worth Rs 40 lakh.

Image used for representation (Photo| Express)

By PTI

MANGALURU: Karnataka Lokayukta police raided various sites in Dakshina Kannada district where illegal sand mining was allegedly going on and confiscated assets worth Rs 40 lakh, including vehicles.

Lokayukta SP K Laxmi Ganesh had formed three teams under the leadership of DSPs Kalavati, B Cheluvaraju and inspector A Amanullah, after receiving many complaints about illegal sand mining in the district, police said on Saturday.

The seized assets were handed over to the respective police stations. Three criminal cases have been registered against the offenders, they said. As many as 25 complaints were received from public in connection with illegal sand mining, an official said.

Laxmi Ganesh said there were also complaints against the revenue department, pollution control board and Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and appropriate action will be taken against them.

