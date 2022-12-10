Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Tribal Welfare Minister Sriramulu stays at Siddhi hamlet, hears out their grievances

Minister of Tribal Welfare B Sriramulu stayed at the house of Rama Ganapathi Siddhi and interacted with community members till late night on Friday.

Siddhi community women gear up to welcome Minister B Sriramulu;

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KEREKUMBRI(UTTARA KANNADA) : To experience the plight of Siddhis firsthand and to address issues of these forest dwellers, Minister of Tribal Welfare B Sriramulu stayed at the house of Rama Ganapathi Siddhi and interacted with community members till late night on Friday.

Villages in Nandolli Gram Panchayat in Yellapur taluk in Uttara Kannada were decked up with hundreds of people, especially Siddhis, wore their traditional attire and stood on both sides of the road connecting Yellapur. But it was a long wait for the minister’s cavalcade to arrive. When he did drive in, the festive welcome party was struggling to keep its eyes open. Despite the late hour, they beat the drum enthusiastically and offered Sriramulu a grand welcome. 

The minister then reached Rama’s house at Kerekumbri in the forest. Accompanied by BJP MLC Shantaram Siddhi, he obliged community members’ request for photos and selfies. He refused to have dinner as he was late and started his discussion with Siddhi leaders. The community members complained about lack of housing, proper education, connectivity and basic amenities like drinking water and electricity.

Sriramulu said this Gramya Vastavya (village stay) will create awareness about the tribal community and help the government bring them to the mainstream. As education was the most fervent demand, he promised the community that a residential school will be built at Yellapur. On malnutrition among Siddhi children, he said, “We will provide nutritious food to children and ensure that government schemes are available to them. People have asked for roads, water and electricity, which will be provided soon.”
He refused a mattress, sat on a mat, and used a bed spread to sleep. 

‘Reddy is still my friend, but BJP my mother’

Minister of Tribal Welfare B Sriramulu refused to respond to rumours that Gali Janardhana Reddy, his close friend, will float a new political party. Speaking to reporters, he reiterated that Reddy is his friend, and the party is like his mother, who nurtured him and made a person from the backward community minister four times. “The party has taught me discipline. It’s like a mother to me. Friendship with Reddy is entirely different. I am indebted to him,” he said.

