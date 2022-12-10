Home States Karnataka

Maharashtra threatens pro-Karnataka gram panchayatss, but they remain firm

Eleven GPs of Akkalkot taluk and many GPs in Jath taluk in Sangli district had submitted a memorandum to the Maharashtra government recently demanding the merger of their villages with Karnataka.

Published: 10th December 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Kannada organisations being detained by the police in front of the Bank of Maharashtra branch at Gandhinagar, in Bengaluru on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Several gram panchayats in Akkalkot of Solapur district in Maharashtra which recently passed resolutions demanding the merger of their villages with Karnataka have decided to stick to their stand despite warnings allegedly from higher authorities in Maharashtra that their local bodies would be dissolved if they failed to withdraw the resolutions. 

“We have made it clear to the Maharashtra government that we will go to Karnataka if our villages are not provided basic amenities. We will not back off from our stand under any circumstances,’’ said Alage (Akkalkot taluk, Maharashtra) Gram Panchayat president Mahantesh Attur.

Eleven GPs of Akkalkot taluk and many GPs in Jath taluk in Sangli district had submitted a memorandum to the Maharashtra government recently demanding the merger of their villages with Karnataka. Several members of GPs in Akkalkot said they will not stop their struggle to get their rights.

In the meantime, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray slammed Karnataka over the ongoing border tussle and tweeted, “Karnataka needs a ‘struggle’ ahead of its assembly elections and that’s why it has been deliberately targeting Maharashtra. What Maharashtra gained so far was all due to its struggle. Therefore, Maharashtra is prepared for all kinds of struggles and conflicts.”

Blaming the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti for escalating tensions along the border, former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi said, “We all politicians in Belagavi region are united when it comes to protecting the state’s land and water. The MES game will not work anymore. We are not wearing bangles here and we are all men.”

Savadi said in Chikkodi that MES is dead, while some leaders in Maharashtra and Belagavi are trying to wake it up. The tension over the border row is adversely impacting business activities in both states on the border, he said, appealing to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to keep all such forces at bay.
The people of 44 villages of Jath have been demanding the merger of their areas with Karnataka for a long time as the neighbouring government has not provided them basic amenities. There is no need to merge them with Karnataka, but the Maharashtra government should provide all facilities to them, he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp