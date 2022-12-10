Home States Karnataka

Night raid: Trucks, boats, sand worth Rs 40 lakh seized

At Dharmasthala, two trucks and a boat were seized. The accused, however, managed to escape during the raid. Trucks, tippers, earth-movers and sand valued at Rs 40 lakh were seized.

Published: 10th December 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Boats of illegal sand miners that were seized during a raid in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday night | express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Lokayukta sleuths on Thursday night raided several places on the banks of River Nethravathi in Mulki, Belthangady and Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district, and seized boats and trucks used for the illegal transportation of sand.

Laxmi Ganesh K, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Mangaluru Division, said that following several complaints of illegal sand mining, three teams led by DySP Kalavathi, DySP Cheluvaraju B and Inspector Amanulla raided many places at Mulki, Belthangady and Bantwal and made the seizure. 

At Dharmasthala, two trucks and a boat were seized. The accused, however, managed to escape during the raid. Trucks, tippers, earth-movers and sand valued at Rs 40 lakh were seized. Three criminal cases have been registered. “Illegal sand mining is causing a big loss to the state’s exchequer. We will take action against officials for their negligence in putting an end to illegal sand mining,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Laxmi Ganesh held a live phone-in programme and received over 25 complaints of corruption and maladministration, which lead to delay in finishing work by government agencies on Friday. There were many complaints against Karnataka Pollution Control Board, Revenue Department and Mangalore Urban Development Authority. The SP assured of action and urged the public to send their complaints on landlines 0824-2950997/2427237. The phone-in programme is being held second Friday of the month. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp