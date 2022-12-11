Home States Karnataka

3 held in AP in builder shooting case

The four teams that were formed to trace the accused arrested them at Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 11th December 2022 07:11 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   The incident of shooting a rowdy sheeter-turned-builder and his driver has been solved with the arrest of his three rivals. The accused opened fire at the builder to avenge a 11-year-old murder.
The arrested are Manoj Kumar, Jayaprakash and Praveen. The four teams that were formed to trace the accused arrested them at Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. 

Around 3 pm on Thursday, the accused had opened fire at Shivashankar Reddy, 29, and his driver Ashok Reddy, 33, at Kurudu Sonnenahalli. The builder was supervising the work when the accused who had come on two bikes opened fire. Both Shivashankar and Ashok are out of danger. 

Shivashankar is from Tummalapalli in Vanamareddygarupalli of Chittoor. He and his father Jayachandra Reddy had issues with their neighbour Bayya Reddy. In 2011, the father and son had reportedly killed Bayya. Later, Bayya’s associates had murdered Jayachandra.

“Bayya’s associates found out that Shivashankar was hatching a plot to eliminate them in revenge for his father’s murder. They got to know that Shivashankar was constructing an apartment in KR Puram and came here to kill him,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

Despite suffering bullet injuries, the driver managed to drive to the hospital. The builder has six cases of heinous crimes registered at the Mudivedu police station of Chittoor, three separate cases in Madanapalle, Tummalapalli and Whitefield police stations.

