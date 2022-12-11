Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru: Citizens pour out their woes on wrong parking, snarls

All 44 traffic police stations across the city conducted the meeting.  Special Commissioner Saleem attended one such meeting in Jayanagar.

Published: 11th December 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

People share their grievances during the Citizens’ Forum Traffic meeting with Basavanagudi Traffic Police officials in Bengaluru on Saturday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Citizens’ Traffic Forum meeting, an initiative of newly appointed Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem, saw a good response from the public on Saturday. All the 44 traffic police stations across the city conducted the meeting. Saleem attended one such meeting in Jayanagar.

Saleem told The New Sunday Express that the response was good. “Most complaints were about wrong parking in residential areas. Traffic congestion during school timings was the major issue discussed during the meeting. Those who attended the meeting will get feedback about the action taken by the Jayanagar traffic police in the next meeting which will be on the second Saturday of next month. The meeting was successfully conducted at all the 44 traffic police stations in the city,” he added.

“There were many people from resident welfare associations. There were discussions on issues related to Metro construction sites where barricading has been done. Some people complained about traffic issues caused by school buses. We will call a meeting of such schools and tell them about traffic problems that are happening because of their school buses.

Some participants suggested one way in a few areas and we have to check if it is suitable. Wrong parking-related issues were also discussed. These participants will get proper feedback in the next meeting on what the traffic police have done. If there is no action by other civic agencies on the request made by the traffic police, even that will be informed in the next meeting,” Sachin Ghorpade, DCP (Traffic North), said.

Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCP (Traffic West), also attended the meeting in the Jayanagar traffic jurisdiction. “There were many suggestions and feedback upon which we will work on. All the other traffic police stations had the same kind of interaction. Looking forward to some such interactions,” the DCP tweeted.

The inspectors of all 44 traffic police stations attended the meetings in their respective police stations. In some places, the meetings were conducted at bigger venues as more crowds gathered. All grievances and were noted down by the traffic police as action taken report must be given in next meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Citizens’ Traffic Forum meeting MA Saleem
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp