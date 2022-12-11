Bengaluru: Citizens pour out their woes on wrong parking, snarls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Citizens’ Traffic Forum meeting, an initiative of newly appointed Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem, saw a good response from the public on Saturday. All the 44 traffic police stations across the city conducted the meeting. Saleem attended one such meeting in Jayanagar.

Saleem told The New Sunday Express that the response was good. “Most complaints were about wrong parking in residential areas. Traffic congestion during school timings was the major issue discussed during the meeting. Those who attended the meeting will get feedback about the action taken by the Jayanagar traffic police in the next meeting which will be on the second Saturday of next month. The meeting was successfully conducted at all the 44 traffic police stations in the city,” he added.

“There were many people from resident welfare associations. There were discussions on issues related to Metro construction sites where barricading has been done. Some people complained about traffic issues caused by school buses. We will call a meeting of such schools and tell them about traffic problems that are happening because of their school buses.

Some participants suggested one way in a few areas and we have to check if it is suitable. Wrong parking-related issues were also discussed. These participants will get proper feedback in the next meeting on what the traffic police have done. If there is no action by other civic agencies on the request made by the traffic police, even that will be informed in the next meeting,” Sachin Ghorpade, DCP (Traffic North), said.

Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCP (Traffic West), also attended the meeting in the Jayanagar traffic jurisdiction. “There were many suggestions and feedback upon which we will work on. All the other traffic police stations had the same kind of interaction. Looking forward to some such interactions,” the DCP tweeted.

The inspectors of all 44 traffic police stations attended the meetings in their respective police stations. In some places, the meetings were conducted at bigger venues as more crowds gathered. All grievances and were noted down by the traffic police as action taken report must be given in next meeting.

BENGALURU: The Citizens’ Traffic Forum meeting, an initiative of newly appointed Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem, saw a good response from the public on Saturday. All the 44 traffic police stations across the city conducted the meeting. Saleem attended one such meeting in Jayanagar. Saleem told The New Sunday Express that the response was good. “Most complaints were about wrong parking in residential areas. Traffic congestion during school timings was the major issue discussed during the meeting. Those who attended the meeting will get feedback about the action taken by the Jayanagar traffic police in the next meeting which will be on the second Saturday of next month. The meeting was successfully conducted at all the 44 traffic police stations in the city,” he added. “There were many people from resident welfare associations. There were discussions on issues related to Metro construction sites where barricading has been done. Some people complained about traffic issues caused by school buses. We will call a meeting of such schools and tell them about traffic problems that are happening because of their school buses. Some participants suggested one way in a few areas and we have to check if it is suitable. Wrong parking-related issues were also discussed. These participants will get proper feedback in the next meeting on what the traffic police have done. If there is no action by other civic agencies on the request made by the traffic police, even that will be informed in the next meeting,” Sachin Ghorpade, DCP (Traffic North), said. Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCP (Traffic West), also attended the meeting in the Jayanagar traffic jurisdiction. “There were many suggestions and feedback upon which we will work on. All the other traffic police stations had the same kind of interaction. Looking forward to some such interactions,” the DCP tweeted. The inspectors of all 44 traffic police stations attended the meetings in their respective police stations. In some places, the meetings were conducted at bigger venues as more crowds gathered. All grievances and were noted down by the traffic police as action taken report must be given in next meeting.