Bommai slams Siddu for ‘win without campaigning’ remark

By Express News Service

MYSURU/MANGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday hit back at CLP leader Siddaramaiah over his remark that the Congress will win the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka even without campaigning.

Bommai said Siddaramaiah made the statement as he is aware that he will not win the elections and his party will not get a majority in 2023. Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport before leaving for Suttur Mutt, Bommai said, “BJP is organising Jana Samparka programme and organising the party from the grassroots. We are giving more importance to party organisation in Old Mysuru region.” He also rubbished speculation of early Assembly elections in Karnataka.

We have info on 15 terror sleeper cells in state: CM

“We have information about 15 terror sleeper cells and we have found out who are involved in. Some who had connections with such sleeper cells are in Tihar and other jails. The state and central agencies like the National Investigation Agency are further investigating their links and fund sources from abroad,” said Bommai in Mangaluru on Saturday.

