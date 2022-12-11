Home States Karnataka

Bommai slams Siddu for ‘win without campaigning’ remark

Bommai said Siddaramaiah made the statement as he is aware that he will not win the elections and his party will not get a majority in 2023.

Published: 11th December 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo |Express)

By Express News Service

MYSURU/MANGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday hit back at CLP leader Siddaramaiah over his remark that the Congress will win the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka even without campaigning.

Bommai said Siddaramaiah made the statement as he is aware that he will not win the elections and his party will not get a majority in 2023. Speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport before leaving for Suttur Mutt, Bommai said, “BJP is organising Jana Samparka programme and organising the party from the grassroots. We are giving more importance to party organisation in Old Mysuru region.” He also rubbished speculation of early Assembly elections in Karnataka. 

We have info on 15 terror sleeper cells in state: CM

“We have information about 15 terror sleeper cells and we have found out who are involved in. Some who had connections with such sleeper cells are in Tihar and other jails. The state and central agencies like the National Investigation Agency are further investigating their links and fund sources from abroad,” said Bommai in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assembly elections in Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai Siddaramaiah
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp