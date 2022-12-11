Home States Karnataka

I went to jail 14 times to help poor, says Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu

"When I used to wear jeans, girls used to look at me. I went to jail 14 times.” If you are thinking that these are dialogues from a movie, hold on.  

Published: 11th December 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu. (File | EPS)

Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALLARI:  “I was a back-bencher in class. I have done ‘PhD’ on how to do malpractice during examination. I ragged my teachers. When I used to wear jeans, girls used to look at me. I went to jail 14 times.” If you are thinking that these are dialogues from a movie, hold on.  

These claims were made by Transport Minister B Sriramulu while addressing students at the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Vidya Vardhak Sangh SG Pre-University College in Ballari, of which he is an alumnus. The minister however added, “I was a rowdy only to protect the poor and get justice for the needy”.

He added, “I was not a rank student. Many of my teachers tried to educate me, but I don’t know why I was not able to study.” Recalling his college days, Sriramulu said, “Many of my teachers scolded me. During my college days, teachers said I was unable to speak properly in any language, including Kannada”. 

The minister said while he does not hesitate to speak about his past, his advice to students was to study hard to achieve their goals and live a good life.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp