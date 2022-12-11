Home States Karnataka

IAF’s top testing centre opens doors to private sector

Published: 11th December 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indian air force logo (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), the Indian Air Force’s testing centre which has been ably supporting the armed forces since its inception in 1972, is now set to welcome the private sector, including start-ups, as it is poised to take the “Atma Nirbhar” initiative to greater heights. 

In a significant development, the ASTE is opening up its facilities, including what is called a “flying lab” testing systems on aircraft to private players. If a private industry or a laboratory comes up with an innovative idea which is of strategic importance for the armed forces, they can write to Air Headquarters, which in turn will task ASTE to test and validate these systems. Even if those systems do not get into production mode in India, an ASTE certification will help the private firms to market their systems abroad.
In recent times, many defence start-ups have approached ASTE seeking guidance on issues pertaining to flight testing and certification. 

“ASTE is an experienced and internationally recognised flight test authority of India. To have such an indigenous establishment within the country is a big boost to the Atma Nirbhar initiative,” said Air Vice Marshal J Mishra, Commandant, ASTE. “In the complex cycle of aviation systems development which includes R&D, certification and productionisation, flight testing plays a very critical role,” he said. 

Be it the induction of Rafale fighter jets or home-grown Light Combat Aircraft, integration of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Su-30 MKI or testing Astra, the beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, all aircraft and systems are tested and validated by this premier institute of the Indian Air Force located in Bengaluru before they make the cut. 

