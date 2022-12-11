Home States Karnataka

Right-wing activists try to assault youth, girlfriend in Mangaluru

Moral policing cases are on the rise in Mangaluru and three incidents of assault have been reported during the last one week.

Published: 11th December 2022 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Bajrang Dal activists used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MANGALURU: In yet another incident of moral policing in the city, Bajrang Dal activists tried to assault a couple belonging to different communities who were moving around near Kottara Chowki, police said.

A girl was found in the company of a youth belonging to another community at around Saturday midnight when the right-wing activists questioned them, they said.

The couple told them that they had come to a city hotel to have dinner and were returning. However, the activists did not believe their version and tried to assault them. Meanwhile, Urwa police personnel rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

A few Bajrang Dal activists were taken into custody by the police and later released.

The couple also left after telling the details to the police.

Moral policing cases are on the rise in the city and three incidents of assault have been reported during the last one week.

A few days ago, Mangaluru police arrested six Hindutva activists after they allegedly abducted a minor girl and two others in a suspected case of “moral policing," a report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Moral policing Mangaluru
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp