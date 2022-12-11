Work unitedly: Kharge’s message to state Cong leaders

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In a stern message to party leaders in the state, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Saturday that they should work unitedly to ensure the victory of Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls. He said focus should not be on who would become the chief minister or minister, but how to win polls.

“It is we, the Congress high command that will decide who will become the chief minister and ministers,” he said after receiving a grand reception by District Congress Committees from seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka during his maiden visit to his Karma Bhumi Kalaburagi after assuming office as AICC president. He told the state party leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and others who were present at the programme, that their duty is to work hard, visit the entire state to convince people about the misrule and corruption of the present BJP government and tell them what Congress would do if it comes to power.

Kharge announced a 10-point package for the Kalyana Karnataka Region if Congress comes to power. The package involves providing Rs 5,000 crore every year for development works in the region, new industrial policy exclusively for the region, filling up of 1 lakh vacant posts within five years, completing all irrigation projects within the stipulated period, constitution of a committee to look into implementing promises made during elections, bringing pressure on the Centre to establish IIT, AIMS and other national-level institutions in the region, separate degree colleges for women in each Assembly constituency, houses for all houseless families within five years, providing sufficient grants to all gram panchayats and taking steps to bring the region on par with other parts of the state.



KALABURAGI: In a stern message to party leaders in the state, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said here on Saturday that they should work unitedly to ensure the victory of Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls. He said focus should not be on who would become the chief minister or minister, but how to win polls. “It is we, the Congress high command that will decide who will become the chief minister and ministers,” he said after receiving a grand reception by District Congress Committees from seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka during his maiden visit to his Karma Bhumi Kalaburagi after assuming office as AICC president. He told the state party leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and others who were present at the programme, that their duty is to work hard, visit the entire state to convince people about the misrule and corruption of the present BJP government and tell them what Congress would do if it comes to power. Kharge announced a 10-point package for the Kalyana Karnataka Region if Congress comes to power. The package involves providing Rs 5,000 crore every year for development works in the region, new industrial policy exclusively for the region, filling up of 1 lakh vacant posts within five years, completing all irrigation projects within the stipulated period, constitution of a committee to look into implementing promises made during elections, bringing pressure on the Centre to establish IIT, AIMS and other national-level institutions in the region, separate degree colleges for women in each Assembly constituency, houses for all houseless families within five years, providing sufficient grants to all gram panchayats and taking steps to bring the region on par with other parts of the state.