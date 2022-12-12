Home States Karnataka

BJP survey predicts 55 seats for JDS in 2023 Karnataka assembly polls

On Sunday, around 50 leaders of the Congress and BJP from the Chamarajpet assembly constituency joined JDS.

Published: 12th December 2022 02:46 AM

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy welcomes Congress leaders into the party at the JDS office in Bengaluru on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed that an internal survey of the BJP has predicted that his party is likely to bag 55 seats in the 2023 assembly polls. However, he said that, considering the overwhelming response to the Pancharatna Yatra, the party is set to win 123 seats.

On Sunday, around 50 leaders of the Congress and BJP from the Chamarajpet assembly constituency joined JDS. Chamarajpet block Congress president Govindaraju, former deputy mayor Ramegowda, former corporator Gowramma, among others joined the party. Kumaraswamy observed that the national parties have been resorting to various strategies every two months after the internal survey. “In fact, a popularity poll shows that JDS’ trajectory is upwards,” he claimed.

JDS has been going from strength to strength due to the Pancharatna campaign led by Kumaraswamy, said former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. “Amid various developments in the state and nationally, we, the JDS, should focus on our goal,” he suggested.

“The JDS will certainly win the Chamarajpet seat,” Kumaraswamy asserted. Chamarajpet is one of the key constituencies in Bengaluru represented by CLP leader Siddaramaiah’s admirer and former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who often challenges the Gowda family.

