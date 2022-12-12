Bengaluru to host first G20 meet of Finance Track

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meeting, which has been hosted by the Union Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be held in Bengaluru for three days from December 13. The first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting will also be held concurrently.

The meetings are expected to mark the start of discussions on the finance track agenda under the Indian G20 presidency. “The discussions will include reorienting international financial institutions to meet the shared global challenges of the 21st century, financing cities of tomorrow, managing global debt vulnerabilities, advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains, financing for climate action and SDGs, a globally coordinated approach to unbacked crypto assets and advancing the international taxation agenda,” pointed out a statement from the Finance Ministry.

On the sidelines of the meeting, a panel discussion will be held on ‘Strengthening multilateral development banks to address shared Global challenges of the 21st Century’. A seminar on the ‘Role of Central Banks in Green Financing’ too has been organised. Around 40 meetings of the Finance Track will be held in several locations in India, which include meetings of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, the release said.

