FIR against Karnataka CM’s political secretary Renukacharya for obstructing govt official

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: An FIR has been filed against CM’s political secretary MP Renukacharya for allegedly obstructing a government official from discharging his duty. A copy of the FIR is available with TNIE, which shows that the Nyamathi police registered an FIR on November 12 under IPC section 186 based on the complaint of a village accountant MS Prashanth Kumar of Kunkuva circle.

The FIR states Kumar had filed the complaint with the Nyamathi police on October 30. After the FIR was filed, Kumar was transferred to Nalluru circle in Channagiri circle. Kumar was allegedly ordered by Renukacharya to write a report on damage to houses during rain in Nyamathi taluk in a way that helps people close to the MLA get compensation, but Kumar refused. During a visit to Kog­an­ahalli village, Kumar repor­ted about losses of cattle sheds, but the MLA allegedly forced him to report it as house damage.

Later, Renukacharya allegedly summoned Kumar to his house and asked him to rewrite the report, which Kumar again refused. An FIR was filed only after Kumar approached the court.

