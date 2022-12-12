Home States Karnataka

Five-year-old girl becomes first confirmed Zika virus patient in Karnataka

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like Dengue and Chikungunya.

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said a five-year-old girl from Raichur district has become the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state.

The Minister also made it clear that there is no need for any worry or concern, as the government is taking all the necessary measures, and will also be issuing a set of guidelines.

"We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8. Three specimens were sent out of which two were negative and one was positive, which is a five-year-old-girl. We are keeping a vigil," Sudhakar said in response to a question on the Zika virus case in Raichur.

Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that a few months ago Zika virus cases were found in Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

"This is the first confirmed case in Karnataka. It came to light when the serum was subjected to Dengue and Chikungunya test. Usually 10 per cent of such samples are sent to Pune for test, out of which this has come across as positive," the Minister said.

Stating that the government is maintaining caution and necessary instructions have been given to surveillance (Health department) officials in Raichur and neighbouring districts, to send the samples for Zika virus test in case any suspected infection cases are found in any hospitals, he said, adding that this girl did not have any travel history.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like Dengue and Chikungunya.

The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

Further noting that no other fresh cases of Zika virus have been found so far in the state and there is no need for any worry, the Minister said, the government is monitoring the situation with caution.

