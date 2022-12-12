Home States Karnataka

Haveri government hospital operates on 185 kg woman, saves her

Chandramma’s weight had led to breathing issues and also damaged her intestine, parts of which were removed during the procedure.

Published: 12th December 2022 02:30 AM

Chandramma recovers in hospital

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HAVERI : A team of doctors from a government hospital in Haveri saved a 48-year-old woman, who weighed 185 kg, by conducting a rare intestinal surgery, after she was refused treatment by several private hospitals saying the procedure was impossible.

The patient, Chandramma from Somalapura, was admitted to a private hospital with breathing problems. The doctors said she needed to undergo a rare surgery, but it was not possible to perform as she was overweight. The family members then shifted her to a government hospital in Haveri, where a four-hour-long surgery was performed yielding good results.

Chandramma’s weight had led to breathing issues and also damaged her intestine, parts of which were removed during the procedure. Dr Niranjan from Ranebennur, who is the surgeon at the Haveri District Hospital, led the team of doctors and saved the woman. “The patient’s heartbeat and pulse were low and it was a serious case. Besides obesity, she had high sugar levels and blood pressure. It was a complicated surgery. However, with the efforts of our team, the rare surgery was conducted. The woman is doing good,” he said. 

Pvt hosps had given up: Kin

Thanking the doctors, Chandramma said she was apprehensive as many private hospitals had said the surgery could be life threatening. “We had lost all hope after private hospitals in Bengaluru and Mangaluru did not give any positive response. Even the doctors at KIMS, Hubballi said they could not ensure the survival of Chandramma. We thank the team of doctors in Haveri for pulling off a miracle for our family,” said a relative of Chandramma.

