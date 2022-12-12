Hindu priests should be sent back from Datta Peetha, says Souharda Vedike secretary

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: State Komu Souharda Vedike Secretary Gouse Mohiuddin on Sunday demanded that the Chikkamagaluru district administration send back two Hindu priests who were appointed temporarily to conduct pujas during the three-day Datta Jayanti celebrations.

These priests are continuing with the pujas even after the celebrations. Their deputation was accepted only after public prosecutors appealed for it in writing, he pointed out. “Muslim priests were told to step aside, claiming that the cave shrine would be desecrated. This was an insult to the Muzavars. These incidents could be an attempt to grab the Dargah property,” he alleged.

“While pujas were being performed, a notorious rowdy who had been banished from the district was also seen with the priests. The video had gone viral. But when questioned, district administration officials chose to ignore it,” he added.

On the managing committee for the Datta Peetha, he said, “Of the eight members, seven belonged to one community, while a lone member was a Muslim, who is a known activist of BJP. But the district administration put up a defence, saying the committee is transparent. The falsehoods of the administration will be questioned legally.”

CHIKKAMAGALURU: State Komu Souharda Vedike Secretary Gouse Mohiuddin on Sunday demanded that the Chikkamagaluru district administration send back two Hindu priests who were appointed temporarily to conduct pujas during the three-day Datta Jayanti celebrations. These priests are continuing with the pujas even after the celebrations. Their deputation was accepted only after public prosecutors appealed for it in writing, he pointed out. “Muslim priests were told to step aside, claiming that the cave shrine would be desecrated. This was an insult to the Muzavars. These incidents could be an attempt to grab the Dargah property,” he alleged. “While pujas were being performed, a notorious rowdy who had been banished from the district was also seen with the priests. The video had gone viral. But when questioned, district administration officials chose to ignore it,” he added. On the managing committee for the Datta Peetha, he said, “Of the eight members, seven belonged to one community, while a lone member was a Muslim, who is a known activist of BJP. But the district administration put up a defence, saying the committee is transparent. The falsehoods of the administration will be questioned legally.”